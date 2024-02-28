Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,007,936 shares of company stock valued at $103,413,921. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.48. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

