Barclays PLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 415.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,611,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

