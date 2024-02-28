Barclays PLC Has $330,000 Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Noah by 1.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Noah by 9.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Noah by 34.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Noah by 1,597.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOAH. UBS Group raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $772.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.