Barclays PLC Purchases 5,352 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Bancshares worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $30,822.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $33,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,344.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,188 shares of company stock valued at $70,319. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of ($3.95) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.