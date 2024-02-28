Barclays PLC Purchases 71,696 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Barclays PLC grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 131.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of 2U worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,028,476 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $4,000,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

