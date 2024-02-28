Barclays PLC Reduces Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of MasterCraft Boat worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 31.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

