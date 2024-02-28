Barclays PLC Sells 2,542 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 609,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Green Dot by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of GDOT opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
