Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,804,211 shares of company stock worth $60,400,850. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

