Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.