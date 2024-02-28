Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Bentley Systems worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

