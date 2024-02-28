BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BBAI stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $537.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.36.

In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 221.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

