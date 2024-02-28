BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of BlackLine worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 855.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after buying an additional 588,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $13,130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.60, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

