BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $628.00

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 628 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 622.10 ($7.89), with a volume of 1649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($7.93).

BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £626.14 million, a PE ratio of 692.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 571.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 532.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.