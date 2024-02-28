BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 273,686 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 273,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,053,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,409.16.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 724,413 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 492,253 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

