bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bluebird bio worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Up 19.9 %

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLUE. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

About bluebird bio

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

