BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.34. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 440,094 shares trading hands.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
