BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.34. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 440,094 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

