Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 854 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $993.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $858.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $995.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.