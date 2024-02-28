Bradley John Fedorchuk Sells 2,900 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08.
Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$42.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.35. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$34.06 and a 12 month high of C$45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 22.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
