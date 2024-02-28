Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 3,500 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

