Brian Lieser Sells 2,056 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

