BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTSG. SVB Leerink started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

