Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 489,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $40,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEP stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.