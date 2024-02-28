Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.78. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $46.08 EPS.

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $9.75 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $480.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

