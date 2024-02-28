Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,842.87

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,842.87 ($23.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,680 ($21.31). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,680 ($21.31), with a volume of 2,302 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
