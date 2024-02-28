Brooktree Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $407.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

