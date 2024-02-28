CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.33.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $371.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $371.80.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

