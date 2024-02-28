Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Cactus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.