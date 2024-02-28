Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Acquires 75,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$198,750.00.

5N Plus stock opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.59 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

