CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.57%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

