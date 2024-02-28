Carvalho Filho Eleazar De Sells 12,491 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 182.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

