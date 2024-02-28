Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 231.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

