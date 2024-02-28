Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 4,434,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.