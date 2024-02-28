Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $202,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,704 shares of company stock worth $2,480,298. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

