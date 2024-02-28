Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

THG stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.