Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

