Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 622 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

