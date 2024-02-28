Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,346 shares of company stock worth $106,154,757 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.34.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $233.97 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

