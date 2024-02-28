Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BN opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.62.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

