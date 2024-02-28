Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 65 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,126,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

