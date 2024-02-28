Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter worth $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

