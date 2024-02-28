Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.