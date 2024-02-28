Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.
Read Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celldex Therapeutics
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.