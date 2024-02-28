Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.95

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.95 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 160.10 ($2.03). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 163.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 501,731 shares changing hands.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of £314.18 million, a P/E ratio of -652.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceres Power news, insider Karen Bomba purchased 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,514.35). In other news, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,226.03). Also, insider Karen Bomba acquired 12,121 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,514.35). Corporate insiders own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

