Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $252.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $253.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

