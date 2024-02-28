Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 146,028 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Enovix worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Enovix by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enovix by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enovix Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Enovix Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
