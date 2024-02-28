Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Payoneer Global worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 253,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 119.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,648,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,443,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

