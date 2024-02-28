Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Hibbett worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi lifted its position in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 106.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $81.71.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

