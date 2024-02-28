Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.85 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

