Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.54 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

