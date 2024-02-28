Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,334 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Conduent worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Conduent by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 578,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 425,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Conduent by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Conduent by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Trading Up 0.8 %

Conduent stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $747.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.63. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Conduent

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

