Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Sprinklr worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

